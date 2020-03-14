Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 3.7% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $3,011,000. Bank of Marin bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $8,136,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $27.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $413.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.11. The company has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $383.43 and a 52 week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $584.00 to $516.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $621.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.73.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.