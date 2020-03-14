Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Lowers Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 2.4% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $8.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,508,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,708. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

