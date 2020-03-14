Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,785 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 3.8% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.27.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $15.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.83. The stock had a trading volume of 19,694,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,027,516. The company has a market cap of $345.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.05. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $151.54 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

