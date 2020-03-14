Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Sells 2,632 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up 3.7% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in United Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on UTX. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded up $2.90 on Friday, reaching $105.40. 16,581,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,671,092. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.08 and a 200-day moving average of $143.26. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $92.80 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The company has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

