Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Takes $250,000 Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,983.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,409,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,684 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,284,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,317,000 after acquiring an additional 741,907 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,267,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,210,000 after acquiring an additional 424,493 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,962,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter valued at about $11,741,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of MCHI traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.26. 5,502,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,708,327. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average of $60.83. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $67.84.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.