OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Earning Very Favorable Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) have trended very positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. OTC Markets Group earned a daily sentiment score of 3.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

OTC Markets Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $311.06 million, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41. OTC Markets Group has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $38.75.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

OTCM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.