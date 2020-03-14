Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires 26,187 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $11,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 359.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, grace capital bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,411.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $27,220,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,478,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

