Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires 6,946 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $8.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.29. 19,398,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,849,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $124.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The company has a market capitalization of $354.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.