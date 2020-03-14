Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 367,205 Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 367,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,000. Momo accounts for approximately 0.4% of Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.18% of Momo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Momo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 11,630,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,620,000 after purchasing an additional 608,346 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,429,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,374,000 after buying an additional 462,386 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,585,000 after buying an additional 297,590 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Momo by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,523,000 after buying an additional 87,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Momo by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 919,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,066,000 after buying an additional 146,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

MOMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,675,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Momo Inc has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

