Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys 57,717 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1,726.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,717 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $9,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTX. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UTX shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Shares of UTX stock traded up $2.90 on Friday, hitting $105.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16,581,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671,092. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.08 and a 200 day moving average of $143.26. The stock has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $92.80 and a 12-month high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

