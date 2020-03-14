Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 116,115 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 116,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in CSX by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.94. 12,147,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,068,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.82. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. TD Securities upped their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark started coverage on CSX in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

