Oxford Asset Management LLP Grows Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 223.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,750 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 769,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,039,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,636,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BXP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.27.

NYSE BXP traded up $5.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,352. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $108.11 and a one year high of $147.83. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.48 and its 200-day moving average is $135.26.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total transaction of $3,971,914.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 208,947 shares in the company, valued at $30,228,362.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,250 shares of company stock worth $12,626,628 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

