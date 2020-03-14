Oxford Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Incyte accounts for 0.4% of Oxford Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Incyte worth $12,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Incyte by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37,897 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 617.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 1,843.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Incyte by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 477,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after acquiring an additional 327,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.65.

Incyte stock traded up $5.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,427,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,661. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $67.93 and a 12 month high of $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.34.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $229,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $631,825 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

