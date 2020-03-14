Oxford Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 41,950 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 0.4% of Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $222,872.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,706 shares of company stock worth $4,757,461 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.75. 29,339,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,758,066. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.96. The company has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.99. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

