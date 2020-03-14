Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $10.93 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,135 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,323 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $5.78 on Friday, hitting $50.89. 15,182,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,006,970. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average of $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ICAP raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

