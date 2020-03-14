Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $13.68 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,679 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up approximately 0.4% of Oxford Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Schlumberger by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 43,490 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,287,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,997,000 after purchasing an additional 457,879 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,622.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLB stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 28,980,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,653,822. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.38%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

