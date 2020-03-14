Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $14.16 Million Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the quarter. Qorvo makes up approximately 0.4% of Oxford Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Qorvo worth $14,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock traded up $6.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.80. 2,255,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,088. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.47.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,302.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,363.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

