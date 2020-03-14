Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $14.18 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 236.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,316 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.4% of Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.33.

HON stock traded up $14.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,150,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,046. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

