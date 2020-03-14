Oxford Asset Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1,334.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,308 shares during the period. Msci makes up approximately 0.4% of Oxford Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.06% of Msci worth $13,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Msci by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $779,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 17.6% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Msci in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Msci by 2.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total transaction of $787,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price objective (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.33.

MSCI traded up $26.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.40. 1,491,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,293. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.09. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $184.61 and a 1 year high of $335.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.67.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

