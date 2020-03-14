Oxford Asset Management LLP Increases Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,771,000 after buying an additional 234,396 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 343,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,182,000 after acquiring an additional 208,608 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,002,907,000 after purchasing an additional 186,633 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $75,248,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,601,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $934,646,000 after purchasing an additional 72,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $610.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.68.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHW traded up $16.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $499.33. 1,412,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $417.49 and a 52-week high of $599.95. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.96.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

