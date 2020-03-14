Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $10.51 Million in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,512,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.50.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $26.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.10. 3,379,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,118. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.45. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $198.98 and a 12 month high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

