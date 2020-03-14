Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $12.15 Million in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 765,959 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,148,000. Hewlett Packard Enterprise accounts for about 0.4% of Oxford Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,833,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,703,701. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.48.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

