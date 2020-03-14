Oxford Asset Management LLP Lowers Position in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,369,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A makes up about 0.4% of Oxford Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 5.34% of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A worth $13,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,308,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 173.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 260,005 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the fourth quarter worth about $2,042,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the fourth quarter worth about $2,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMCI remained flat at $$10.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,345. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

