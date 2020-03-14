Oxford Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,331 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,120,440 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up approximately 0.5% of Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.12% of SEA worth $15,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $360,369,000. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,656,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,327,000. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,479,380 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $99,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,101,907 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $84,539,000 after acquiring an additional 792,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CLSA upped their price target on shares of SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SEA from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of SE traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.51. 6,587,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,782,551. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sea Ltd has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.62.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.74 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 72.89% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 133.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Ltd will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

