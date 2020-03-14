Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New $8.88 Million Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Moody’s from to in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.18.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total value of $165,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,513.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,471 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCO traded up $19.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,206,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,034. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $173.14 and a 1-year high of $287.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

