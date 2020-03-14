Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 136,461 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,000. QUALCOMM makes up 0.4% of Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 41.1% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.5% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 39.4% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,950 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from to in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.64.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $8.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,824,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,685,563. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day moving average of $83.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

