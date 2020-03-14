Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases 114,531 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3,751.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,531 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $8,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 13.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter worth $635,000. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in Cerner by 10.8% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,665,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cerner by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,413,000 after buying an additional 180,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter worth $6,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CERN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cerner from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $64.43. 6,370,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,956. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at $692,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $13,930,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.