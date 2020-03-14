Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases 70,907 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 194.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,397 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 70,907 shares during the period. Citrix Systems accounts for 0.4% of Oxford Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Citrix Systems worth $11,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.33.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $8.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,201,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,400. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 15,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,898,952.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,214.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $138,929.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,798 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,858.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,436 shares of company stock worth $5,542,079 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

