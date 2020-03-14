Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 162,960 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 162,960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,006,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.06% of SS&C Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,460,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,089,000 after purchasing an additional 147,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,675,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,107,000 after acquiring an additional 47,581 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 22.3% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,520,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,530,000 after acquiring an additional 642,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,448,000 after acquiring an additional 43,384 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,499,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,342,000 after acquiring an additional 27,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,250 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,298 shares of company stock valued at $76,419 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSNC. DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $2.47 on Friday, hitting $44.98. 4,467,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.75. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.81%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

