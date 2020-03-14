Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 297,028 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 297,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,269,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in NiSource by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in NiSource by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 7,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NI traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.18. 3,286,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NI shares. ValuEngine raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

