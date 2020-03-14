Oxford Asset Management LLP Raises Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the period. PPG Industries comprises 0.5% of Oxford Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $14,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,298,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,339,000 after acquiring an additional 922,840 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,383,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 624.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after buying an additional 479,668 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,382,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $585,019,000 after buying an additional 179,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 345,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,101,000 after buying an additional 157,552 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,593,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,248. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.44 and a 1-year high of $134.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

