Oxford Asset Management LLP Raises Stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1,878.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 100,816 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Fortinet worth $11,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 15,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. FBN Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $6.83 on Friday, reaching $82.64. 2,719,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.03. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total value of $265,859.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,603.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,186,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,061,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,046 shares of company stock worth $4,517,963. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

