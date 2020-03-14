Oxford Asset Management LLP Raises Stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,018,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581,767 shares during the quarter. Zynga makes up approximately 0.4% of Oxford Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.21% of Zynga worth $12,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 197,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Zynga by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 5,838,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,734,000 after buying an additional 744,300 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Zynga by 711.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 82,805 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Zynga stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.55. 19,313,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,447,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Zynga Inc has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 5,276 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $36,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,633. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,144,118 shares of company stock worth $7,485,979 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

