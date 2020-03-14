Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 182,487 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,540 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 182,487 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in eBay by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $545,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,700 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in eBay by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,442,419 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $88,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,318 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in eBay by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,850,014 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $211,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,472 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in eBay by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,979,812 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $155,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,216 shares during the period. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in eBay by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $408,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,171 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,104,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564 over the last ninety days. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 20,816,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,203,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on eBay from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.68.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

