Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,876 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oxford Square Capital were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 79,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OXSQ shares. ValuEngine raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 797,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,708. Oxford Square Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $139.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 47.54%. The firm had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.45%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.77%.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

