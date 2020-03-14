Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ:OXSQ traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 797,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.45%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.77%.

In related news, Director Steven P. Novak sold 13,130 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $52,913.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

