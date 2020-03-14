Pacitti Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 992 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,888 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,615 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,258,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,132,000 after buying an additional 139,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.76.

NYSE CAT traded up $7.38 on Friday, reaching $99.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,713,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.36 and a 200-day moving average of $135.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.