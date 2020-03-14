Pacitti Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.64. 8,254,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,143,115. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.70. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $40.43 and a 12 month high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

