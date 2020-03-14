Pacitti Group Inc. Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pacitti Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $8.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,941,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,685,563. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.59. The firm has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,562 shares of company stock worth $873,650 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from to in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.64.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

