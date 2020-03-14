Pacitti Group Inc. Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,282,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 10,691.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 601,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 595,642 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,492,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,202,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,128,000 after buying an additional 460,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $13.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,167,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,706,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $94.50 and a 52 week high of $124.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day moving average of $108.46. The company has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,074 shares of company stock worth $23,804,804. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.97.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

