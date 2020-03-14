Pacitti Group Inc. Has $349,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pacitti Group Inc. reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS traded up $8.06 on Friday, reaching $94.23. 10,914,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,870,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.26.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

