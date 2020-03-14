Pacitti Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Pacitti Group Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 1,379.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,862 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 134,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter.

PSK traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,536. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.95. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $44.71.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

