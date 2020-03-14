Pacitti Group Inc. Lowers Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Pacitti Group Inc. decreased its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,524,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,156,165,000 after buying an additional 130,991 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,716,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $487,640,000 after purchasing an additional 402,021 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,456,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,908,000 after purchasing an additional 460,575 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $223,461,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,696,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,767,000 after purchasing an additional 135,022 shares in the last quarter.

A traded up $5.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.20. 3,258,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $62.15 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $812,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $285,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,891 shares of company stock worth $1,830,342 over the last three months.

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

