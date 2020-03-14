Pacitti Group Inc. Lowers Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pacitti Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in CSX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $4.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.94. 12,222,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,068,927. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.82. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

