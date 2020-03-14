Pacitti Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pacitti Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.15.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,006,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.38 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

