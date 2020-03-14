Pacitti Group Inc. Makes New $87,000 Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.62.

ALK stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.95. 3,947,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average of $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

