Pacitti Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bernstein Bank raised Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,836,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,099. Corteva has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

