Pacitti Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,461 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212,134 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,258,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,201,000 after purchasing an additional 559,178 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,702.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,521,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360,609 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,313,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VCU Investment Management Co raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 3,248,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,615,000 after purchasing an additional 648,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. 56,946,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,454,174. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.05%.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

