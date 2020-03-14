Pacitti Group Inc. Raises Stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,606,000 after acquiring an additional 138,274 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RE traded up $12.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.09. 702,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,374. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.22 and its 200-day moving average is $265.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.36. Everest Re Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.89) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Citigroup started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.25.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

