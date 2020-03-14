Pacitti Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Pacitti Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPLX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 122.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Mplx by 19.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Mplx by 43.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Mplx by 12.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 31,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mplx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Shares of Mplx stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. 10,243,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,722,113. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $34.59.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.09%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.